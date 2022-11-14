Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,294 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $84.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

