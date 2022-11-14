Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Price Target to €26.50

Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.50 ($28.50) to €26.50 ($26.50) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hensoldt from €30.00 ($30.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Hensoldt Price Performance

OTC:HNSDF remained flat at 23.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of 23.09. Hensoldt has a 1 year low of 19.60 and a 1 year high of 31.00.

About Hensoldt

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

