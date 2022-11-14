DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 640.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,811 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $35,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DexCom by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,876 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $115.20 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.76, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at DexCom

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.