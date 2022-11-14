Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $173.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.16. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,550 ($52.39) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.51) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

