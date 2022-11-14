Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $165.59. 78,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $166.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.21.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

