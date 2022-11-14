Digital Ally (DGLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Digital Ally Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.61. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

