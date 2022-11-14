Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.61. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 4.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

