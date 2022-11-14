Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,720 shares during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares accounts for approximately 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $68,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 220.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after buying an additional 526,097 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $35.51. 2,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,675. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $4,746,565.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,080.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $4,746,565.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,080.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,800 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $97,636.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,996.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 275,802 shares of company stock worth $9,072,146 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

