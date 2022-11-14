Direct Digital (DRCT) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Direct Digital to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 134.63% 7.04% Direct Digital Competitors -16.17% -36.77% -1.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Direct Digital Competitors 101 400 586 7 2.46

This is a summary of current recommendations for Direct Digital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Direct Digital presently has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 77.71%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 97.48%. Given Direct Digital’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million -$1.51 million -0.06 Direct Digital Competitors $1.30 billion $559.00 million 4.88

Direct Digital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Direct Digital rivals beat Direct Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

