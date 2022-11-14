Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Update

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,500 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of DCYHF stock remained flat at $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. Discovery has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.