Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Down 6.5%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.44. 8,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 966,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Diversey by 61.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Diversey by 19,023.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,574 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Diversey by 491.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,584 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Diversey during the second quarter valued at $12,345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Diversey by 251.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

