Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Diversified Energy Price Performance
DEC stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.52) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 144 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36.
About Diversified Energy
