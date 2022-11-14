Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

DEC stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.52) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 144 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

About Diversified Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.