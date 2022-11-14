DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 40.4% in October

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the October 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DKSH in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

DKSH Price Performance

Shares of DKSHF stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. DKSH has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

