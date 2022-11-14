DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Trading 6.5% Higher

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 4,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 773,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

DocGo Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a market cap of $863.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

