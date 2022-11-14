Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 2,151 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 35,361 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,214,000 after purchasing an additional 54,014 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

RTX stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.18. 32,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

