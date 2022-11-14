Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 0.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $20,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,084,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 529.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.16. 2,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,976. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.28.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

