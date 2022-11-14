Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,680 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $50,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,406,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 599,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

