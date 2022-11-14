Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,497,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 272,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,663. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.28. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

