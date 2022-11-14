Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $8.56 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.80. 44,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,450. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58. The company has a market cap of $246.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.29.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

