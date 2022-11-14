Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $9.60 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after buying an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,382 shares of company stock valued at $15,407,595. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $141.08. 60,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

