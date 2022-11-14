Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,367. The company has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.