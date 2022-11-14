Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 73.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.90. 32,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

