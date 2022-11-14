Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.26. 190,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,983,828. The stock has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

