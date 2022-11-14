Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 347,336 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,336 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $28,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESG Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. ESG Planning now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 514,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Unionview LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 459.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.29. 23,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318,388. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

