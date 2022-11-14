Doyle Wealth Management Has $17.57 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.60. 17,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,243. The stock has a market cap of $183.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.09.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

