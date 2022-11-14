Doyle Wealth Management Has $22.09 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $22,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.55. 5,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.80. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

