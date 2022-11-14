Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 6,553 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $88,546,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,952,000 after buying an additional 1,041,518 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of NEE remained flat at $83.31 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,940. The stock has a market cap of $165.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

