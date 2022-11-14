Doyle Wealth Management Sells 129 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $135,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 213.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

GS stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.79. 22,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,441. The company has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.10 and its 200-day moving average is $319.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,958 shares of company stock valued at $21,039,048. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

