Doyle Wealth Management Sells 19,074 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,074 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. 179,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,346,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

