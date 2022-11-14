Doyle Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 120,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,577,209. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

