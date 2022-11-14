DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DraftKings by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 609,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 25.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $41.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

