Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in October

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,143,100 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 975,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DREUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of DREUF opened at $8.88 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

