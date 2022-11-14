Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Drive Shack in a report on Saturday, October 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $0.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 69.7% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,464 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 87.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,722,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 80.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 114,920 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

