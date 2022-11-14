Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Drive Shack in a report on Saturday, October 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Drive Shack Trading Down 14.8 %
Shares of NYSE DS opened at $0.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drive Shack
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drive Shack (DS)
