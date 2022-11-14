Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.17 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

