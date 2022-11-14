Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the October 15th total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dunxin Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

DXF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.24. 257,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,387. Dunxin Financial has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

