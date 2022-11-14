Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Down 21.4%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 21.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 145,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 140,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Durango Resources Stock Down 28.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Durango Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.