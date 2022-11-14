Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 103.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$33.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on Dye & Durham and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

TSE DND traded up C$0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.82. The firm has a market cap of C$954.27 million and a P/E ratio of 40.44. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$11.63 and a 52 week high of C$50.49.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Further Reading

