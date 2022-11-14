E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target Cut to €10.00

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €12.00 ($12.00) to €10.00 ($10.00) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EONGY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on E.On from €12.50 ($12.50) to €10.50 ($10.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on E.On from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.50 ($9.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $9.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $28.98 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

