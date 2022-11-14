EAC Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $202.95 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00004147 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $202.95 million and $23,913.80 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EAC has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00340824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022906 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018700 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.67345771 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34,693.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

