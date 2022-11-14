Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 183,353 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,353 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of The Ensign Group worth $29,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,724,000 after buying an additional 88,459 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 536,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

ENSG stock opened at $92.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,518 shares of company stock worth $2,015,155. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

