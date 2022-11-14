Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 232,211 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,211 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Merit Medical Systems worth $38,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 114.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 140,933 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,232,000 after purchasing an additional 88,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 853,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 63,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

MMSI stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems Profile

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.