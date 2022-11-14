Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 232,211 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,211 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Merit Medical Systems worth $38,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 114.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 140,933 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,232,000 after purchasing an additional 88,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 853,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 63,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.8 %
MMSI stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $72.00.
Merit Medical Systems Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
