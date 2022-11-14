Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $30.80 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Sprout Social worth $30,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $66.25 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,794 shares in the company, valued at $8,423,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,141 shares of company stock worth $4,996,525. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

