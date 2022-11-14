Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $40.80 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,068 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Bill.com worth $40,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 35.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $124.30 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $345.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $2,460,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,450,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,692 shares of company stock worth $27,589,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

