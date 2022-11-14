Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $65.46 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,291 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Expedia Group worth $65,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of EXPE opened at $102.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $217.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.64.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

