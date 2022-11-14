Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,164 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Floor & Decor worth $52,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 26.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 42.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 3.7 %

FND opened at $82.23 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $138.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

