Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,390 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.28% of Celsius worth $63,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Celsius by 127.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celsius Stock Performance
Shares of Celsius stock opened at $92.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius
In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
