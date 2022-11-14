Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,619 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of EastGroup Properties worth $48,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 204.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

EGP opened at $160.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.91.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.