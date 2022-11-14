Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 194,493 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194,493 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $67,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

NYSE GTLS opened at $139.00 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $242.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

