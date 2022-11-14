Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 106.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.7%.

Shares of ECC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.49. 643,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,212. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $474.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth about $846,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

