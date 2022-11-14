East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Update

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,800 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the October 15th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

East Stone Acquisition Trading Down 26.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESSC traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,977. East Stone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East Stone Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About East Stone Acquisition

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

